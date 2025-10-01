Underserved

Underserved

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fay Reid's avatar
Fay Reid
5h

I hadn't heard of Iryna Zarutska before. I am very sorry for her, but even more appalled at America's lack of interest or treatment for persons who are mentally ill. Mental illnesses are diseases which, like cancer strike anyone anywhere, for causes largely unknown. Mental illnesses have been with Homo sapiens during all of recorded history (so I assume forever) The young man who killed her has been mentally ill for a very long time, he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia. He has the misfortune to have been born to a family who are not multi millionaires. Mental health is very difficult and very expensive to treat. Also for centuries mentally ill have been very mistreated, isolated, derided, called derogatory names. As late as the 19th/early 20th century the mentally ill were thrown into pits with animals they greatly feared - snakes, rats, spiders for example. The theory was "the devil had infected them so fear had to drive the devil out" later in the 20th century they were treated by painful electrical shock, brain lobotamies, and other inhumane treatments. There are some promising treatments now, long term and exceedingly expensive and the patient must be closely monitored by psychiatric personnel. Most health insurances in America provide exceedingly limited treatment and the Federal, State, and Local governments even less.

My youngest daughter suffered from mental illness and eventually died by drowning. So I am at least somewhat aware of the high cost, and ineffectual treatments available.

I realize this post is more about the man who ended Iryna's life, but I feel she was sacrificed as much by society's lack of concern for the medical status of her murderer rather than the protection of an innocent bystander who unluckily was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ngetich Kiptoo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture