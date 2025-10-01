She still had the scars of the Ukraine war she was yet to heal from. Fleeing her country of birth was her first lifeline of her defence and perhaps the vantage point from which to watch herself in future again. Watch herself touch childhood dreams. Clap for herself being a starlet of her own efforts. But her life, together with her teenage-hood, was stolen in a flash of a random and unprovoked attack.

Iryna Zarutska was blissful with innocence, absorbed into her own schedule of errands. As young as she was, she knew not of any hate, religion, class or racism. She just freed herself to look for another human to play with, to laugh with, to love unconditionally, to reset her future settings.

This is not an isolated incident. There are other Zarutskas who face the same dilemma but their painful stories may not have found its way to the scene of spotlight. You can imagine millions of young ones roped in brutal circles of malice and violence. So many of them shoved into adult wars in Gaza, Sudan, DRC and forced to cope with the spillovers of war they didn’t start.

Right now, in this acclimatised tone of polarisation, there is a lot of prejudice. There is a ton of personal vendetta, more hate, more protectionism passed off as common sense. Gun fights. Stabbings. Disparaging comments. Apathy to the victimised. And yet these scripts aren’t part of our human nature but are taught. Inherited. Dragged on for far too long and often reinforced by our own deeds and behaviors and passed down through our cultural genes.

The bloated obscenity of vengeance is slowly sliding us back to the dark era of tribal loyalties which then was useful but no longer relevant to the global community. And since then we’ve gone too far down the road of hate to turn back.

Every individual you meet on the street or follow on social media is a refinement of their unseen struggles, social beliefs, political dysfunctions, economic suffocation, past colonisations. These may not be visible. They may not tell you but your compassion, empathy, love could be a bridge to their healed selves.

You don’t require a grand stage. Your kindness in small gestures—a genuine smile, encouragement, a thoughtful word, deeply listening—will go along way in shifting their mindset, their bad day or their sense of self worth. The best you could do is to be mindful of the language you spit on them; it can injure or heal them.

Mother Theresa who held no office but worked from the locus of her heart once quipped, “There are no great acts. There are only small acts done with great love.” Every act, every moment, every interaction is a life on its own to display your better self. Be someone committed to a cause beyond yourself. Begin to think of your purpose and align it with your everyday acts. Dismiss the myth that your life is a stage of performance and start practicing being a great human. Think along these lines and open your account of love, kindness or compassion and make a few deposits every single day.

Remember, then, to never stop anchoring yourself in virtue, reason and justice. For this is your only legacy to salvage the oppressed Zarutskas of this world. The rest is a distraction.