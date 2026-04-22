Underserved

Underserved

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Petar Dimov's avatar
Petar Dimov
Apr 28

Not every first mountain is meant to be climbed forever. The real shift is when you start turning your lived experience into something that actually serves others

Reply
Share
1 reply by Edwin Ngetich
kdsherpa's avatar
kdsherpa
Apr 22

This is all new information for me about the marvelous Miriam Mekeba. Thank you so much for telling her story!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ngetich Kiptoo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture