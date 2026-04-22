I first watched her flexed to her song in the Ed Sullivan Show in 1967. That's 59 years ago, to be exact, but her dazzling voice capturing the raw scenes of her native country still makes sense today as it made then and likely to reverberate across scores of future generations again.

She succumbed to breast cancer in 2008 (we still reminisce you mama ) but she took me to the center of the messy historical scenes; the apartheid era, the Frelimo, early marriage, her 30 years of exciled life…

I wasn't there, I didn't see her but I am feeling her 1960s ordeal with raw empathy as if it's happening right now, in this moment. This was her simplistic self yet a superpower in her rightful place. This was her history with the country, this was her queasy moments of lived experiences, all packaged through music.

That's Mirium Makeba, ladies and gentlemen.

These are her utterly enthralling live performances (pata pata, aluta continua (written by her daughter) Ed Sullivan Show, 1966 Stockholm Sweden). Enjoy

stretching history back, Mirium endured what was meant to crash her to dust (spent her first 6 months of her life in prison when her mother was jailed for brewing traditional beer). But, in the course of times and matter this (and others) is what made her unforgetable, resonate, priceless, wholeheartedly talked with affection.

She caressed global podiums at a time when Africa itself was too young to crawl on her own and at a time when YouTube, Facebook—the Internet engines —wasn’t a thought in the first place.

But she made it anyway, went wildly eminent on the global map on her own. Music was her vessel. Her voice was her lived life, amplifying equality and freedom for all, using the language we all feel but cannot express.

Apart from that, Mirium took her voice to the biggest stage of all: the United Nations Special Committee in 16 July, 1963. “I feel certain that the time has come for the whole of humanity to shout, ‘Halt!’,” she pleaded in reference to apartheid regime.

you may not be like Mirium and instinctively gifted and musician as her but this could be you in your own ways. Your lived experiences, your tastes, your knowledge isn't just a trail of history.

When you look closer, it could be a fodder for your voice. It could be something deeper, something tangible you can carve yourself a footnote in the history of humanity like her.

It could be but, this might not be the case for some reason. Too many people equate career success to successful life. You may be a great worker or a doctor but if there is no synergy between what you do and who you're, you're hollowed out. You are trading your superpowers for all the money in the world with career exploits.

Why You lost Your Super-Duper Powers

in his book, the Second Mountain: the Quest for a Moral Life, David Brookes maps out that life begins on the first mountain. This is about building yourself, your career, reputation, independence, and personal goals. this is where most of us starts, and it's necessary, especially for stability but staying there for too long, Brooke writes, is feeling incomplete and shrinking your superpowers.

You remain an educated cog trained like a factory machine. Afterwards, you are hired to do a performative function extracting value to someone else and in exchange get rewarded with social titles and hefty pay. At first, it feels thrilling (well, who doesn't need a little honor of being famous or the freedom to buy any sort of trendy item?) but over time, the hollowness of your life begins forming. you become caged (try to drop your job and you're done) and the shield of sovereignty starts slipping out of your hands.

the exhaustive striving squeezes your day and abandons you too adrift to reflect on anything and recover yourself. 8 hours per day, 40 hours per week for a barrage of monotonous tasks strips you of the slow pace of life which is meant for deep exploration and contemplation. Your energy, time, attention fattens the paycheck, skyrockets productivity, makes you receive the accolades but leaves you weary and uncentered.

Brooke suggests the second mountain as solution, noting it's about commitment and contribution. This is symbolically about a deeper stage of life where the focus shifts from self-centered goals to serving others, building relationships, and contributing to something far bigger than yourself. it's less about what you achieve and more about what you give.

How to Build and Climb the Second Mountain

your perspective isn't something to be discovered elsewhere.

It's within what you struggle with everyday to shed off or what you observe others scratch their heads or lose sleep over it. it maybe a job loss, a workplace draining your energy, an illness you spent so much of your time and money wading off, a marriage you cherished with thrilling vows now ending unannounced. these tensions while painful might be the most powerful thing you've access to.

at an emotional level, your relationship with them is so tight. Circumstances may have long changed to your utter astonishment but your relationship with them hasn't. Roaming feelings of what happened and how you might have played a part in it still abound. This is an open wound to enter into yourself. At first, it feels disorienting but it pulls you to your truer self.

This is a place of your identity, from which you operate.

And by sharing it with the wide world, you strike a chord of resonance. a circle of friends huddles around you and adds a surge of energy to your body of work. And resonance, more than anything else, earns you trust with people with the same frequency as you.

This is your second mountain, all from your normal life like Mirium Makeba's. you may not have the same circumstances as her but you can pick a galvanizing issue you have had a couple of scars or watched some lose their mind over it and dedicate undistracted attention and resources and energy to seeing it come to an end.

When you build and actually climb your own second mountain, you earn what most will never: leverage, freedom and control. Rather than feeling impotent in your own skin, you commit to nothing else but your superpowers.

From it, everything from your career to your relations centers around it. Even daily tasks that feel insignificant in the first mountain begins to feel meaningful. The work didn't change but your connection to it changed. Because you marked them as bridges to your second mountain. You free yourself from the mechanical world of personal success and devote to something that lasts—human connection.

And as it is, you're living in plentiful times in the human history. High-speed Internet, instant knowledge access at the palm of your hands, access to 4+ billion people on social media…see, your favourite excuse of not leveraging your superpowers has no shot at making sense.

Because look, the first mountain is toppling down any time soon…completely. Already, the no-code tools is showing unforgiving signs of flattening it. When everyone has access to the same intelligence as you and tools you use, your intelligence doesn't even have a chance in hell.

Your identity from the institutionalized role you play to who you're (a sense of self) shift. Only your tastes & preferences, judgement, meaning…and more importantly, your contribution are the markings of your edge.

see you on the second mountain

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