The Leman family kept rewriting their life of little things—little money, little food—with an all too common tragedy until it hurt less. It wasn't supposed to end like this given their near zero prospects of revival but by alchemizing their own set of circumstances, by braving the harsh realities of everyday setbacks, they transmuted it into something bigger, much more meaningful than what their present predicament portents.

Not far, before their final exit from their thorny mold, the Leman family was in turmoil, navigating the complexities of existence, constantly in nomadic mode, and not knowing where to get the next meal. Struggling to summon her low energy to feed her children was all the Leman had to do. And even so, to adapt to the impossibilities of their own circumstances, it mount on another layer of survival to keep up afloat of their own waves of impoverishment.

Retaining its dignity through years of lies, repression, and poverty was a near miracle. Many would succumb in the same set of circumstances. But, to believe in random luck, to hope even when that hope didn't belong to them, it was their last of defence or it wasn't even their option at all. A strong conviction they had was that what people call luck was simply, as they surmise, a series of seemingly insignificant efforts thrown into something worth of their time. So convinced that once human decisions reach the universe, they become natural seeds returning in unexpected favors.

And it didn't matter to them how long is long enough. Long to see themselves off to the right direction. Long enough to watch their children play. A moral-sounding choice was all they knew it had to be stitched, mirroring their own embodied vision of what a fulfilling life is. An honest labor. Volunteer there. All these weren't enough to earn a decent living but enough to enrich their lives with experiences.

To weave strings of fragmented efforts, with nothing-to-miniscule resources, to craft a nest of their own, they were okay to sweat their way out, be toppled into the wilderness of uncertainty even or lose the little they've got. To them, what mattered wasn't what they would gain; how they gain was much more what mattered.

In a world running on the treadmill of performance, Leman family had plenty of popular choices to settle on to survive their toughest days. A minor theft there to feed the family, an exploitative work to see through, a chance to cut corners.

The choice was all theirs but when their human dignity and wellbeing were at stake, as it happened every living day, the urgency of survival didn't kick in. What was survivable, without breaking their thread of integrity, they survived. What was sufferable not to prove to anyone but to find a sense of fulfillment in their own sufferings they put their name on the line. The easiest and most convenient path many would joyfully branch into when cornered didn't appeal to them as much as they needed.

It's undeniable, nevertheless, that decades of hard struggles and survival can mess with everything — relationships, trust, even how you see the world. The contemporary culture of gamesmanship instructs us to chase things that break us; more money, more stuff, more status while ignoring what builds us; less stuff, more connection, more collaboration.

Leman, even from their place of lack, didn't break under the weight of everyday economic routines. Their limitations didn’t become their end. Children didn't orbit around their mother's limits. It became a family that survived, healed, built a life of their own, and used their pain as a framework to pull others out from the rubbles of their own.