Underserved

Underserved

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Edwin Ngetich's avatar
Edwin Ngetich
2d

I still remember you, the double B...it's refreshing seeing you. I know you read silently sometimes and that's a treasure too to be cherished and this world is really held together as you put it by the few who choose love, who choose affection. Fay is gone and am sure another will take her impactful place....I will message you where am upto. Thank you for passing by

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Beedledee Beedledum's avatar
Beedledee Beedledum
2dEdited

oh, Edwin; I have been too long absent from reading your substack but as always, this moved me. I'm still here and still thinking of the impression you made with your writing, your fresh views and deep understanding and compassion under it all - however bad this world and the US - my own country - can be. I hope you know there are other people who admire you too because you have something important to say whenever you write. What a fitting tribute to Fay - I didn't know her either but I am glad you shared a friendship and could talk about things of meaning. We need to talk with each other in these times and to fight hard to not be the hatred we see all around us. You do that. It's why I am still subscribed to your substack, though I read less and am scattered too much. Keep on writing, thinking, feeling. You are important - and even if it is only just a few people, those few are a treasure - as you are to them. I'm very sorry your friend and champion Fay is gone.

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