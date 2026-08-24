she never met me. I didn't meet her either.

Yet too miles apart, she felt closer to me and I felt too closer to her—a friend, a humanist, and sometimes my only lone soldier.

Born in Canada but adopted US as a country of her choice and stay for the rest of her life, she was an unusual cheerful fanatic in me. Above all she was a grey-haired grandmother who'd seen it all; the world war 2, the 60s aggression, the cold War, the presidents, and personal carnage she intimidated to me, the person she never met.

I interacted with her first in 2023 when I was steadying my footing into the writing. I wasn't interesting enough but she chose me nevertheless. And since then she earned a place in my heart.

To me, I didn't tag along her as an adding number or an absent subscriber or a disconnected follower. I felt her individual warm and I befriended her like someone under the same roof. She priced herself socialable, formidable, and a spirited warrior in her discourses.

Check her comments here

And for close to 3 years, my closer interaction with her blossomed, sometimes stretching way into my personal conclave. She emailed me and I emailed her back for sideline chats we couldn't get over it..until my bond with her was unbreakable.

But I was made known the other day with utter shock that the one who believed in me and who engaged in my work with vigor was no more (Fay Reid), that she'd rested for good, that she'd call it quits on her colourful life.

Far from the immeasurable support she gave me, what blissed me was my writing and perhaps my fondly interactions with her influenced her to start her newsletter at the age of 91 years old, a sunset age when almost everyone else past 60s sees themselves nonproductive and resigned to the fate of life.

For a second, never have I thought of her getting out of my sight, literally. My last post dated back to April this year. It was about the eminent Mirium Makeba and her dazzling voice and her sprawling call for sanity in the darkest era of apartheid in South Africa.

I am sure she'd had an historic acquaintance of her and I am sure she 'd have had something to spill over. Maybe she attended her pata pata parties? Maybe she met her in person? Something archetypal, some 60s paparazzi, some grapevine dusted by the flowing time, I pretty obvious I would've had something ungooglable...

She went mute and I didn't hear her from mail and I didn't stare her bubble out of the comment section like she used to do every other day. And her absence, finally, was a bite to my whole self. Was the post not captivating enough? Did I not take on the way she would've loved?

Then August this year comes. I didn't hear from her again and again. Her absence and her silence, this time, was too odd and too loud and I couldn't contain it anymore.

I hop into her profile and the post dated six months ago was her last and unprecedented to me. Something very unbecoming of her. She always had at the very least a bone to throw away. I am very sure if she had been around she'd have been aggravated by the acidic turn of the American politics.

And by all accounts I would have bumb into her raging posts and comments, erupting against the injustice and hypocrisy of the oligarchy and the political class that, according to her, were up in arms to maul her beloved (and adopted) country.

But the most I didn't get on time is when she asked her handful of her audience including me the permission for her final absence—her final rant— from her dead bed. Something that still bothers me; how did I miss to bid her goodbye? Or perhaps, out of my disparateness, ask her not to hurry to leave us.

If she'd been around, I have a premonitioned sense of conviction, she'd have popped up from the comment section and quaranteed she's okay or she'd come back later or she's just taking a forced leave like I saw her apologise for her absence a while back...She was as lively and blissfulas ever, taking on not so unglamorous things with an optimist's eyes and even joking that physicians shouldn't bother breaking bad news to her (when they were checking on her blood pressure).

Of all her posts and comments, her patriotic words, carefully weaved with verocious anger, were tenderous for her country. Every word cast a spell on racism, every sentence directed her rants to the aloof oligarchy, every essay rounded up all her wishes in a page.

At her sunset age, she remained not indifferent to a defiled world knowing well, given her age, she won't be around for any longer but kept fighting for it, kept saving it, kept wishing all would be different.

And 6 months later, long after she took a final bow, her rant remains a universal statue of these higher ideals, rooting for everyone—black, white, Muslim, American, French—to flourish in their own ways. She practiced it for herself and let anyone whomever she spoke with know it.

Thank you Fay Reid for sharing a space with you in this little corner and thank you for imploding us with your rants.

Bye Fay Reid

Edwin Ngetich