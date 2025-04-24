Underserved

Beedledee Beedledum
1d

Beautifully thought and said, Edwin. He didn't just sermonize, he lived the example. He will be missed, especially in times of increasing heavy-handed authoritarianism in the USA and elsewhere. His humbleness and gentleness was an antidote to the heartlessness and cruelty that some are showing.

