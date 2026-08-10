I have used the time i have been away to swell my absentia with words on the canvas. I did the work and the work is seeable. If you don’t mind, you may reward me—the actual value minus the honor and a suite of privileges you may be thinking for me— for this. I detailed out how I have used writing as a sword to sharpen my judgement, my thinking power, and my general presence here on this blue dot—making my life a little better than i was yesteryears—and came up with a framework and systems you can use to do the same. Here is the link: how to write to leverage your superpowers

When you think of (and observe in real world) truck drivers, boda boda rider, carpenters, electricians, oil tankers, farmer, mechanic, what comes to your mind?

There must be work done, seeable through your eyes, isn't it? And they needn't explain it: the work does.

That delivery guy knocked on your door and handed over what you ordered from the comfort of your pyjamas.

That truck driver hauled mega heavy goods over long distances—sometimes sleeping along the way—just to deliver basic stuff to your closer shop.

That tailor should just hand you a weaved clothe or not (no performance metric of excuses).

This is concrete, quantifiable work done.

The driver, the tailor, the delivery guy didn't wrap their work with the language of a corporate jerk or push slogans to mask their work.

They showed the work and work proved itself and the actual value deserves the pay.

The Heart Of Resentment

Markets for the better part of human history are not neutral. It's an invention of a man to respond to the depressing anxieties. Useful upto a certain point, that's a fair way of commoditizing productive activities. But his economic life is run on the self interest of custom and command, and not supply and demand.

Supply and demand is the symptom but what runs the market economy (and market society) is a collective behaviour of self acting actors—in good faith or not, everything is left to the man and his impulses.

As the market avails goods and services with outsized rewards and power, the more you rely less on the community, the less you depend on favors, collective efforts, cooperation, the less empathy, respect, love, kindness, generosity doesn't scratch your heart because it doesn't promise the immediate reward—and you the self actor isn't interested.

What's rewarding then?

That which conveniences. Lying and exploitation and dominion—double down on them and the market value soars to the sky. So far, the divide between winners and losers is pulling us apart.

And the more the actual value, price tag, and social honor run parallel to each other, the more you divorce yourself from the community.

The Mismatch

From this market society, you learn that what society attaches social value is not what gives them an ounce of value. The perceived high value does nothing more than brazenly racketeer the fabric of the community.

What gives actual value, what is meaningful is flushed down the list.

This makes the case that which steams the background work of keeping the society operational, efficient and safe is rich in actual value but boring and unglamorous and for this reason not chosen because it doesn't award convenience.

What Covid Unravelled

Nowhere is this truer than when the Covid 19 hit every industry to its knees, almost wiping the face of humanity from its planet. It was the front-line staff who aware of the deadliest nature of the virus pull off some splendid last-ditch moves risking it all to do the most needful: to bat off the virus and to recalibrate, at least to safe levels, the lopsided flow of everyday life.

Until then, we hadn't acknowledged how valuable warehouse workers, nurse assistants, grocery stores, local retailers, the subordinates were to us. We hadn't thought, up to this far even, of what usefulness and relations to us is their job to warrant higher pay (and honor them with a slice of a footnote in the history books).

Then, the Covid flipped it, reminding us in odd times who were they, at least for a short while. Each had an amiable sudden contractual disposition with us; to plumb on-demand stuff in short supply to us, to which we desperately craved for, and to which we were sure, for a couple of curfew days till the next order, they would be depleted on the shelves.

That means again the unlikely bond surged past the roof. And their market value that had tanked all along, ranking lower on the payroll list even, picked up an upward signal overnight in proportion to their tangible proof of work.

In quick panic arrangements, states, health bodies and philanthropists responded to this perceived and needful value in retrospect by increasing budgets and scouring extra sources of crisis funding.

In OECD and G20 countries, governments waived duties on medical imports. Malaysia dished out special compensation to medical personnel and immigration staff, as China introduced personal income tax exemptions and medical staff subsidies.

What mattered most—at this disparate hour—wasn't which position, hierarchy or power do you wield? What mattered most in spite of the market society, was will you save the humanity?

The Path of an Autotelic

What people want to earn or earn already doesn't reflect what they contribute in value. Outsized rewards and prestige often goes to those who manage rather produce tangible value.

Work isn't only a way of earning a living. It's a way of contributing to the common good. Social honor and recognition is a spillover but not the actual value of work. It isn't wrong to receive some accolades from the community or anybody—as long as it's justifiable—but what's wrong is misaligning these accolades to the undeserving.

The way of an autotelic promises to reward the real craft, tying compensation and packages and privileges around it rather than an imaginary perception. Think of a writer, of a comedian, of a painter, of a musician, of a cyclist, etc. What all these share is a common path towards delivering what's not wishy-washy, what's not perceived, but what's real, concrete and rich in social value.

Where Money and Power is powerless

As a comedian, people have to laugh or the joke hit you in the face, silence and shame floating in the air.

As a carpenter, the table stands up firm or wobbles to the ground. And while designing it, you'll be embarrassed every other time you connect one piece to another.

As a athlete it's either you cross the line or your heavy legs stalled midway, as is similar to the writer whose blank page must swell with words.

No amount of money nor imperial powers nor aanger here makes audience laugh or the table stands or break the record or page fills with a crowd of words.

You do the work, sweating off the steering wheel, doing the real things, with the real people, real results without corporate mumbo-jumbo or aesthics of social media.

This is the only way to the path of value

Value for Value

Already, AI is making the case—which you can take a page from—stripping away all these wishy-washy metrics. Corporate jobs once cordoned off with packages of privileges is now doable without these packages. A $20 subscription does work worth $100000 in compensation per year. You minus pseudo-excellence, social honor (without quantifiable value), sitting allowance and you get work done in $20 a month.

You're now left with the bone level of work.

And what's gained most is the doing of this stuff without the privileges of babysitting.

Unless rewards and outrageous social recognition are rebalanced with the respective value of the work, income inequality, populist resentment, extractive mindset become the inevitable consequences of social hierarchy of honor.

The market economy wins, the society loses.

Talk again

Edwin Ngetich